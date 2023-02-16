Betty Komlo, 88, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Del. She was born and raised in Frankford, Del.
Komlo was a well-known Sussex County hairdresser, and owned and operated Town & Country Beauty Salon in Bayard, Del. She was a hairdresser for more than 60 years. She received many awards for her hairdressing and also at one time held the position of president of the Delaware Cosmetologist Association.
She enjoyed cooking and watching her westerns on television in her downtime.
The family sent a special thanks to Christiana Care Hospice and the Country Rest Home for taking great care of Komlo in her final days.
Komlo was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Franklin Quillen; her father, Lester Franklin; and her husband, Joseph G. Komlo. She is survived by her only child, Brian L. Komlo, and his wife, Terry Komlo; two grandchildren, Kayle and Katie Komlo, all of Laurel, Del. She is also survived by a sister, Nellie Hamlon of Wilmington, Del.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where friends and family may call after 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Roxana Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.