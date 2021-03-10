Betty Jane Truitt, 88, of Millville, Del., passed away went home to be with Jesus on Feb. 28, 2021.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Truitt was a supportive wife to her husband in sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ for many years.
In her earlier years, she was a catalog model; worked in a candy factory, which her children appreciated; and was a nurse’s aide at Randolph Hills Nursing Home in Wheaton, Md., and at Seaford Healthcare Center in Delaware. She enjoyed attending church, helping at the church food bank, family (including her church family) and going on trips with her sister, Carmon, among many other activities.
Truitt was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Vernon R. “Bud” Truitt Jr., on May 11, 2012; her parents, Lewis and Thelma Gaines; and her siblings William Gaines, Lewis Gaines Jr. and Carmon Brodie. She is survived by her sons, Bruce Truitt and his wife, Theresa, Michael Truitt and his wife, Cindy, David Truitt and his wife, Jennifer, and Christopher Truitt; daughters, Shirley Byrnes, and Quinette Mahlow and her husband, David; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Erwin Gaines and Wilma Chadwick.
A funeral service was held March 6, 2021, at Bethel Tabernacle Church in Frankford, Del., with interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Bethel Tabernacle Church for the Food Bank; 34190 Omar Rd.; Frankford, DE 19945, or to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.