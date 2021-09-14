The world lost a beloved mother on Sept. 2, 2021, when Betty Godfrey Mitchell departed this life at the age of 97 in Southport, N.C. Born in Millsboro, Del., on Oct. 12, 1923, she was the daughter of Robert Elwood Godfrey and Alberta Torbert Godfrey.
Mitchell resided in Millsboro for 94 years, until she moved to Southport in 2018 to be closer to her daughters. Over the years, she enjoyed spending her winters in Hobe Sound, Fla. She acquired many friends where she lived and worked. She was the former co-owner of Snow White Laundry, and was a lady of many talents, some of which included sewing, cooking and bookkeeping. She loved to stay busy and enjoyed the time she spent in the kitchen cooking meals for her family and preparing favorite recipes for her friends.
To many who knew her, she seemed invincible. She was a firm believer that where there is a will, there is a way. Her stamina and determination to obtain her goals were ongoing throughout her lifetime. She will be missed by many, yet her love and devotion will remain deep in many minds and hearts of those whose lives she touched.
Mitchell was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, Preston Elwood Mitchell, Charles Robert Mitchell and the Rev. George Clinton GodreyGodfrey; and by her husband, Dale Leroy Mitchell. She is survived by her two daughters, Lois Ambler and Diane Jorge, of Southport, N.C.; a grandson, Scott Dale Sutton (and Kim) of Hanover, Pa.; and two great-grandchildren, Emily Joan Sutton and Evan Robert Sutton, also of Hanover, Pa.; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street in Millsboro, Del., with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Karen Tunnel will officiate. Interment will follow at the Millsboro Cemetery. Memorial gifts can be made in the form of flowers, or donations to Grace United Methodist Church; 300 E. Church St.;, P.O. Box 566, Millsboro, DE 19966, or to the Millsboro Public Library; P.O. Box 458; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.