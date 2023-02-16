Betty E. Melson, 85, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Cadia Renaissance in Millsboro, Del. She was born July 20, 1937, daughter of the late Clayton G. Franklin and the late Margarette R. Franklin.
She graduated from Millsboro High School in 1955 and married Phillip Melson in 1969. She moved to North Carolina and began a career as a telephone lineman/telephone installer. She was one of the first female linemen and installers east of the Mississippi, and one of the first women in the coin department of the phone company.
Melson was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton G. Franklin and Margarette R. Franklin; her husband, Phillip Melson; and a grandson, Colin Serman. She is survived by her children, Michael Serman (and Carol), Guy Serman, Kyle Serman (and Nora), Gordy Serman (and Pam) and Victoria Melson Wright (and Andy); grandchildren Lacy Farmer, Clayton Serman (and Becky), Aron Serman (and Jenna), Wade Serman (and Meghan), Jason Serman (and Mia), Amber Serman, Guy Serman (and Heather), Danielle Serman, Giuseppe Impastato and AnaMaria Impastato; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Melson’s life will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family will gather at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Bethel Methodist Cemetery in Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Melson’s name to the CHEER Center by visiting www.cheerde.com. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.