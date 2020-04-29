Betty Ann Morris Satchell, 80, departed this life on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del. She was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Berlin, Md., to the late Annie Quillen Morris and Harry Dean Morris Sr.
She was educated in the public schools of Worcester County, Md. She began her Christian education as a young child at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Berlin. Later in her adult life, Satchell attended and worshipped at Pentecostal Prayer Room in Millsboro, Del. She was a faithful worker and enjoyed being an usher and deaconess at the church. She had a special phrase (“In the name of Jesus”) that she always loved to say.
In her early years, Satchell was employed as a line worker at H&H Poultry in Selbyville, Del. Then she was employed by Townsend Poultry in Millsboro for a number of years until she retired. She also loved and cared for her many grandchildren when needed. She was a devoted wife and mother to her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed sharing her Christian faith and love.
Early in her adult life, Satchell was married to James Fason Purnell, and out of this union there were four children, James Purnell and his wife, Sadie, of Millsboro, Lisa Purnell of Dagsboro, Del., Gernie Purnell and wife, Mary, of Seaford, Del., and Linda Davis and her husband, Larry, of Millsboro. Later in life, she met and married Noble Satchell Jr., in 1973, and was married for 39 years. Out of that union there was one child, Floretta Singleton and her husband Glen, of Ellendale, Del.
She was blessed with her grandsons, Stacy Cephas and his wife, Yolanda, of Ellenwood, Ga., James Jr. of Millsboro, Jeremiah Purnell of Millsboro, Gernie Purnell Jr. and his wife, Lassandra, of California, and Glenn Singleton Jr. of New Castle, Del.; granddaughters, Francine Handy-Whitehead and her husband, Edwin, of Baltimore, Md., Dianna Purnell of Baltimore, Nicole Purnell of Millsboro, Chaneca Stevens and her husband, Dion, of Georgetown, Del., Rosheena Fulton and her husband, Brandon, of Lewes, Del., Kinesics Purnell of Virginia Beach, Va., Tysonya Deshields and her husband, Pierce, of Smyrna, Del., Larisha Hicks and her husband, Joseph, of Bear, Del., and Glenda Singleton of Ellendale; 16 great-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters who survive her, Richard Morris of Baltimore, Nathaniel Morris Sr. and his wife, Juanita, of Berlin, Md., Daniel Morris and his wife, Carolyn, of Slaughter Neck, Del., Arnita Harris of Dagsboro and Vanessa Purnell and her husband, Gregory, of Berlin, Md.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry D. Morris Jr. and Dale Morris Sr.; two sisters, Peggy Morris and Kathleen Smith; and a grandson, Keyshawn Purnell.
A private service will be held due to the State of Emergency and the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.