Bettijane “Beety” (Eipper) Testerman, 75, of Georgetown, Del., and formerly of New Castle, Del., passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del., after a short illness. She was born in Wilmington, Del., to the late Walter and Isabel Eipper.
She graduated from John Dickinson High School, Class of 1963, and Delaware Hospital School of Nursing. Testerman was employed as an RN at Christiana Care, Franciscan Nursing Home and Stockley Center in Georgetown before retiring in 2019.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Testerman was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Testerman; brother, Jack Eipper; sister, Doris Terranova; and niece, Kate Kucharzyk.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Kucharzyk; nephew, James Kucharzyk, his wife, Donya, and their children, Amanda and James; stepdaughter, Melissa Testerman Bryant; sister-in-law, Margaret Eipper; nieces, Mary Beth Simmons, Alice Milder and Carrie; and a nephew, John Eipper.
