Bette H. Bates, 90, of Fenwick Island, Del., finished her journey on earth on Nov. 13, 2020, at Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island in Selbyville, Del. She was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Frankford, Del., on and was the daughter of the late Ervin Hudson and the late Ada and Earl Tingle of Selbyville.
She was a graduate of John M. Clayton High School, Class of 1947. After working in Washington, D.C., for several years, she returned to Fenwick to become a partner in building the Seaside Country Store in Fenwick Island with her husband, David Bates. She loved all sports and was quite a basketball player in high school. Dancing, and teaching it, was a big part of her life, along with attending golf tournaments, antiquing and searching through craft shows. She enjoyed many cruises. She was a member of St. Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church in Fenwick.
Bates was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Ellingsworth, in 1959, and her second husband, David Bates, in 2000; a brother, Edward Hudson; and a sister, Norma Hohmeier. She is survived by her nieces, Amy Cordeaux Vickers of Fenwick Island, Diane Gerard of Mobile, Ala., and Betty Jean Hudson of Harrisonburg, Va.; great-nephews, John Cordeaux and Max Vickers; a great-niece, Amber Gerard; her cousins, Donna Bunting, Terry Carey and Betsy Mitchell; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Hudson.
A private graveside service will be held at Roxana Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthews By-the-Sea U.M. Church; 1000 Coastal Hwy.; Fenwick Island, DE 19944.Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.