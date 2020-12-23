Beth Ann “Brandy” Egbert, 66, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of York, Pa., passed away at home on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in York, daughter of the late Charles E. and Carol E. (Wilderson) Rosengrant.
She had been a manager at McCarthy’s and also Hess in York, Pa., before moving to Selbyville. She was a West York Area High School graduate, Class of 1971. Egbert was a former member of the Red Hats in York.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Dennis W. Egbert of Selbyville; two stepdaughters, Cristina Lentz of York and Jill Egbert of Red Lion, Pa.; four siblings, Donna Lunger of York, Diane Gieda of Hanover, Pa., David Rosengrant of York and Carla Whary of York; and three step-grandchildren, Zeno Lentz, Zachary Lentz and Rylea Zimmerman.
Services will be held privately at a later time. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.