Bertha May “Bert” Smallwood, 85, of Milton, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Harbor Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Wilmington on June 10, 1936, daughter of the late Charles Albert Martin Sr. and the late June Alma (Greenwell) Martin.
Smallwood provided a loving environment to her family as a homemaker. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing word-search puzzles and watching basketball on the TV.
In additions to her parents, Smallwood was preceded in death by her husband, George Lewis Smallwood III, in 1992, and her five siblings, Charles Albert “Al” Martin Jr., Joe Martin, June Collela, Bill Martin and Dixie Goldner. She is survived by her son, Bob Smallwood and his wife, Kathy; and two grandchildren, Dana Smallwood and Robert Smallwood.
Services and burial were to be held privately.