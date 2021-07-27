Bertha Mae Cordrey, 72, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the comfort of her home. She was born on Dec. 1, 1948, daughter of the late James E. Steele and the late Loretta M. (Brumbley) Steele.
Cordrey graduated from John M. Clayton High School, in the Class of 1966. She retired from work as a secretary for Indian River High School, in 2008, after 19 years of service.
Her life revolved around her family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, cooking large Sunday dinners and occasionally going to the slots. She was a kid at heart, as she loved all things Christmas: from decorating, shopping and baking, to listening to Christmas music and watching Christmas movies.
Cordrey is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Gary A. Cordrey; two sons, Keith Cordrey and his wife, Rebecca, of Selbyville, Del., Kevin Cordrey and his wife, Jennifer, of Dagsboro, Del.; six grandchildren, Zachary Cordrey, Abigail Lathbury, Kaleigh Cordrey, Rylie Cordrey, Ben Cordrey and Rex Cordrey; and a great-granddaughter, Joanna Cordrey. She is also survived by her three brothers, Ray Steele, Michael Steele, and Mark Steele and his wife, Linda, all of Dagsboro, Del., and seven nieces and nephews, Brian Cordrey, Brad Cordrey, Brooke Cordrey, Brett Cordrey, Justin Steele, Stephanie Syphard and Brittany Steele-Murray.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where a funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Bertha Mae Cordrey’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.