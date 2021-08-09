Bertha Jane “Ginger” Zinszer Anton, 80, of Lewes, Del., and formerly of Claymont, Del., passed away in the care of Beebe Healthcare on Aug. 4, 2021. She was born in Chester, Pa., on June 26, 1941, to the late Ralph Zinszer and Anna Gench Zinszer.
After graduation from high school, she served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years, holding the rank of lance corporal. She married John J. Anton in 1966 in Boothwyn, Pa. Together they raised two children. She was a Roman Catholic in the St. Hedwig parish of Chester, Pa. First and foremost, she was extremely dedicated to her family, and became an avid supporter and fundraiser for the Fanconi Anemia Research Foundation as result of one of her grandchildren’s illness. She loved reading and the casinos, but most of all hanging out with her kids and grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Anton was preceded by siblings Herbert Zinszer, William Zinszer, Ralph Zinszer and Anna “Sis” Whittington. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John J. Anton Sr., and her children, John J. Anton Jr., of New Castle, Del.; and Barbara Capone (and Rob) of Garnet Valley, Pa. She is also survived by two sisters, Gladys Mixon (and William) of Milton, Del., Joyce Artysiewicz of Long Neck, Del., and two brothers, Bobby Zinszer (and Mary Ann) of Gumboro, Del. and Walter Zinszer (and Christine) of Boothwyn, Pa. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Alisha Shears, Samantha Pintof, Johnny Anton, Joey Anton, Michael Capone, Rachel Anton and Justin Anton, as well as five great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Shears, Carson Michael Shears, Olivia Shears, Stella Anton and Aubrey Oppert. Also surviving her are many extended family members and friends.
Calling hours and visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. A memorial service will follow, conducted by Deacon Marty Barrett. At the conclusion of the Rites of Committal, Military Honors will be conferred. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions to the Fanconi Anemia Research Foundation; 360 E. 10th Avenue, Suite 201; Eugene, OR 97401. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.