Bertha H. Hebel, 95 of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was born to the late James and Mary Thompson on March 31, 1927, in Church Hill, Md.
She was married to the late Harold W. Hebel on Sept. 11, 1948. They were together for 62 years before he passed away in 2010. She and her husband had moved to Delaware in 1985 in preparation for the birth of her grandchild.
She was known as a social butterfly and loved people — especially her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and feeding people. She also loved her church and church friends. She had a sharp mind and always knew what was going on with those she cared about. She worked as a secretary for Dr. Phyllis Pullen in Kingsville, Md., as well as working for the Fenwick Island State Park as an attendant.
Hebel was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; a daughter, Elisa Hebel-Suders; and seven siblings. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Hebel of Dagsboro, Del., Nancy Hebel of Annapolis, Md., and Karen Steedman (and Richard) of Frankford, Del.; three grandchildren, Matthew Steedman, Heather Steedman-Mosier and Tricia Collison; and five great-grandchildren, Colton, Beckett, Watson, Jackson and Malori. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. The family offered a special thank-you to the hospice team that took care of Hebel: Jessica, Shamaya, Kathy, Chelsea and nurse Nancy.
A celebration of Hebel’s life will be held later at her home church in Millville, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested for donations to be made to Delaware Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.