Bernardine M. Ritgert, 91, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on May 6, 1931, to the late Joseph Jelski and Anna (Wancowicz) Jelski.
She was married for 50 years to the late Albert J. Ritgert of Baltimore, Md. She is survived by her daughters Barbara and Karen, both of Dagsboro, Del.; her son, Steven, grandsons Alex and Jeremy, and Jeremy’s wife, Francesca, all of Baltimore, Md.; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Pkwy., Bethany Beach, Del. Burial will be held on a future date at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens in Baltimore, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Catholic Charities or the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland.