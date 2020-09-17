Bernard “Jerry” Quinn, 81, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sept. 12, 2020. He had just celebrated his 81st birthday on Aug. 15.
Born in Philadelphia and raised in Upper Darby, Pa., Quinn was a member of the first graduating class of Monsignor Bonner High School in 1957. He loved catching games at The Palestra and playing basketball. He was a lifelong fan of the Villanova Wildcats.
His career moved his family to Newark, Del., in 1976. After joining Holy Family Parish, he was elected to the Parish Council and was also a CCD teacher. Quinn was also a coach and manager for Newark National Little League in the 1980s. Upon retirement in 2001, Quinn enrolled in classes at the Academy of Lifelong Learning at the University of Delaware. After moving with his wife, Diane, to Millsboro in 2011, he volunteered with his neighborhood association, enjoyed going to trivia nights and putting around local golf courses.
Quinn will be remembered fondly for his great sense of humor — he loved nothing more than to make people laugh — and cantankerous personality. He is now with his beloved father, Jack, whom he lost in 1948, and his mother, Margaret, who passed in 2012. He is survived by his wife of more than 51 years, Diane; his children, Brian and his wife, Joan, Laura and Sheila; siblings, Pat Danna and her husband, Jim, Jack and his spouse, Binny), Peg Wright and her husband, Jim, Kevin and his wife, Judi, and Carol Anne Matt and her husband, Mike; his many cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren; and his beloved grandchildren, Joanie, Jack, Colleen and Danny.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mary Mother of Peace in Millsboro, Del. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocol will be observed, and masks are mandatory for all attending services.
One of his favorite sayings was “food is love.” In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be greatly appreciated to the Food Bank of Delaware (www.fbd.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.