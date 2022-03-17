Benjamin A. “Ben” Stipe Jr. took his final nap Sunday, March 6, 2022. He was a resident Beaufort, S.C., where he had lived since 2018, and a resident of Mariners Cove in Millsboro, Del., for 10 years prior to 2018. He was born and raised in Chester, Pa., son of the late Ben and Ann Stipe of Parkside, Pa.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a friend to all and always had a story to tell. He enjoyed his life, did what he wanted and did it his way. He loved spending time with his family fishing, shooting of all types and sitting at the beach enjoying a cigar.
Stipe was preceded in death by his companion, Pat Benzinger. He is survived by his son Ben (and Tracy) of Oxford, daughter Dawn (and James) Mansfield of Beaufort, S.C., and son Clifford (and Dolores), also of Beaufort, S.C.; his grandchildren Aaron Mansfield, Adrian Bell and Ben Stipe; and his great-grandchildren Sullivan and Eva Ann Bell; as well as his brother John Stipe of Las Vegas, Nev.
Services will be private, with a celebration of Stipe’s life to be announced at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Wounded Warrior Project in his honor.