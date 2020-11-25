Beeram Singh, 62, of Millsboro, Del., passed away in the care of TidalHealth Nanticoke hospital in Seaford, Del., on Nov. 20, 2020. He was born in Georgetown, Guyana, on Sept. 4, 1958, to Deopattie and Ketchkan Singh.
He immigrated to the U.S. from Guyana in 1988 with his two eldest sons. His wife and two youngest sons joined them four years later. They lived in New York City until 1994, when they moved to Delaware.
Singh is survived by his wife, Phulmattie Singh; his children, Vinod and spouse, Jonnell, Tribhuwan and spouse, Chanell, Surjkant and spouse, Jessica, and Devendra and spouse, Stephanie; his siblings, Balwant and spouse, Lilouti, Khaimraj and spouse, Rajkumarie, Ann and spouse, Laurence, and June; six grandchildren, V.J., Tayvion, Vaniya, Alexis, Tristen and Vishual Avi; and a number of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins who live in Delaware, New York, Florida, Canada and Guyana.
The funeral rites were scheduled for Nov. 24, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.