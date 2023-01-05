Beatrice E. Ennis, 90, of Dagsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro, Del.
Ennis was born in Berlin, Md., on Dec. 24, 1932, the 11th child of the late William J. Jones and the late Laura Jane (Hayman) Jones. She attended Buckingham School in Berlin, and later in life graduated from James H. Groves Adult High School.
She worked at the Silco Department Store in Laurel, Del., as a manager and worked briefly at the Stockley Center in Georgetown, Del., before finding her dream job as a librarian for Sussex County. Not only was she a librarian, she was also a driver for the Sussex County Bookmobile. She enjoyed reading to kids on the Bookmobile. She was also one of the voices heard on Dial a Story, an outreach program she had a passion for.
Ennis was such an outgoing person that everywhere she went, someone would recognize her smiling face. Her large family was important to her. She enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren’s events and was proud to see her family grow to the third generation. She and her beloved Alton loved traveling and taking bus trips to Atlantic City, N.J., where she enjoyed playing the slots. She and her two best friends, Kathleen Steen and Irene Murray, spent countless hours together, always having a good laugh or two.
In additions to her parents, Ennis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alton S. Ennis; two children, Kathy Wilkins and Bill Ennis; a grandson, Stephen R. Ennis Jr.; twin great-grandchildren, Joseph and Annie Adkins; a son-in-law, Richard “Dickie” Baker; six brothers, Frank, Norman, Randall, Bill, Gordy and George Jones; a sister, Viola Phillips, and three other infant siblings who passed shortly after their birth. She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Baker of Dagsboro, Del.; a son, Steve Ennis and his wife, Connie, of Laurel, Del.; a daughter-in-law, Dena Ennis of Dagsboro, Del.; six grandchildren, Richie Baker and his companion, Tammy Rust, Katie Adkins and her husband, Jody, Laura Rogers and her husband, Evan, Kristen Furry and her husband, Adam, John Ennis and his companion, Erin Wood, and Jamie Dickerson and her husband, Jason. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, Ellie Baker, McKenna Baker, Abigail Adkins, Allison Adkins, Jack Rogers, Shepard Rogers, Gavin Furry, Ashten Furry, Rhett Dickerson, Hattie Dickerson, Jacquelyn Ennis, Julianna Ennis, Lily Grace Ennis and Noah Ennis.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where friends and family may gather after 11 a.m. The Rev. Kermit Hines, minister at Frankford United Methodist Church, will officiate. Interment will follow at Prince George’s Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in Ennis’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.