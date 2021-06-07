Beatrice “Bea” Wells Carey of Millsboro, Del. passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday evening, June 2, 2021. She had recently celebrated her 101st birthday. She was the daughter of Harvey and Lovee Wells of Milton, Del.
The valedictorian of the Milton High School’s Class of 1938, Carey went on to graduate from Banks Business College in Philadelphia, where she worked and resided for a time. It was at the Sharptown (Md.) Fireman’s Carnival where her late husband, Ned, first saw her and determined that they would have to meet. A favorite family story is that after walking her to her door after their first blind date, Ned returned to the other couple in the car and promptly announced “I’m going to marry that girl!”
He did marry her, in Salisbury, Md., on Aug. 1, 1942, moving to Shaw Field, Sumpter, S.C., where Ned was stationed during World War II. The couple began their first business, a general store, on Laurel Road in 1945, and in 1953 they sold that business and established Carey’s Paint & Hardware on State Street in Millsboro. In the mid-1960s, they began offering custom picture framing, and Carey’s Paint & Frame Shoppe was born. Picture-framing became a passion for Bea Carey, an amateur artist, and she happily continued her work until the age of 96, when she finally had to retire.
She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church throughout her life, most notably volunteering her time in the nursery and teaching children’s Sunday School. She was a member of the Millsboro Art League, and of the Millsboro Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Carey was preceded in death by her husband, E. Edward “Ned” Carey Jr.; her sister, Marian Barlen; and her grandson Zachary Carey. She is survived by two sons, E. Edward “Ed” Carey III, who resided with her, and W. Frederick “Fred” Carey and his wife, Vicky, also of Millsboro; three grandchildren, Tonya Karl (and Ralph) of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Gina Harris (and Andy) of Delmar, Del., and Erin McBride, also of Millsboro; and eight great-grandchildren, Taylor Carter (and Zachary) of Lynchburg, Va., Carey Karl of Milton, Stephanie Karl of Rehoboth Beach, Cole Jester of Millsboro, Thaddeus Karl of Rehoboth Beach, Kennedy Harris of Delmar, Noah McBride of Millsboro, Bella Carey of Millsboro, and of course, her and Ned’s extended families of the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company, Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and Grace United Methodist Church.
The Carey Families expressed their deepest appreciation to the dedicated caregivers of CHEER and Vitas Hospice, who went above and beyond in their displays of compassion and loving care.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. A private interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall will officiate. Flowers are an acceptable expression of sympathy for this occasion, as will be donations to Millsboro Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, c/o Carissa Pepper, 24491 Gravel Hill Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966, Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 566, Millsboro, DE or Georgetown Cheer Center, 546 S. Bedford St. Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online at www. watsonfh.com.