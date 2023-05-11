Barry W. Walls Sr., 76, of Georgetown, Del., died on May 2, 2023. He was born in Wilmington, Del., to the late Willard and Madelyn Toulson Walls. In 1964, he was united in marriage to Virginia “Ginny” McCruden.
Walls spent his life as a plumber and pipefitter, starting at County Plumbing, 1964-1972. He worked at DuPont Chamberworks from 1972 until 1982. He opened his own plumbing and heating business (B. Walls & Sons) in 1982, which he operated for 28 years.
He was also active in the community, managing the Castle Hills Greens Little League Baseball team from 1975 through 1980 in New Castle, Del., and more recently was a past master of Franklin Masonic Lodge, among other ceremonial posts. He was a 33rd Degree Mason and member of Scottish Rite, as well as the Improved Order of Redmen.
He loved fishing, boating, watching football, woodworking and traveling. He and his wife went all over the U.S. many times.
Walls was preceded in death by two older brothers, Willard and Vernon “Butch” Walls. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia; and three sons, Barry W. Walls Jr. (and Debbie) of Tallahassee, Fla.; Richard H. Walls (and Julie) of Little River, S.C.; and Robert Walls (and Sharon) of Millsboro, Del. He is survived by three brothers, Charles “Chuck” Walls (and Betty); Jack Walls (and Francine); and Steve Walls (and Cassie). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and 18 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. The family extended a special thanks to Carol Collins and Seasons Hospice for taking such good care of him.
A viewing and visitation were to be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, with the funeral service at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. The Rev. James Van Der Wall was to officiate, along with Masonic services. Interment was to follow at All Saints/St. George Cemetery, in Harbeson, Del. Flowers were welcomed, or the family suggested memorial contributions to Seasons Hospice / Accent Care Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Ste 407, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.