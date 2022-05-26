Barry Scott McDonald, 55, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on May 16, 2022, after a hemorrhage in the brain and a massive stroke. He was born to Joyce Castle and Frank McDonald on April 27, 1967, in Baltimore, Md.
He was a longtime resident of Pasadena, Md., where he stayed for 30 years until relocating to Delaware. He attended Northeast High School, in Pasadena. He was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Orchard Beach Fire Department.
His biggest passion in life was music. An avid drum player, he spent countless hours perfecting his ability. He played in many bands over the years, and frequently performed all over Maryland and Delaware. Over his career spanning 35 years, he had the opportunity to play in many venues. When he wasn’t playing the drums, he could be found taking part in many other forms of entertainment. He played a part in many communities and will have a special place in many people’s hearts.
McDonald is survived by his daughter Shelby; his mother and stepfather, Joyce and John Castle; his father, Frank McDonald; his significant other, Linda Updegraff; and his three step-siblings, John, Heather and Sherrie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of McDonald’s life will take place Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Roxanna Volunteer Fire Company, 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, Del., at 2 p.m. Arrangements were in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, visit www.easternshorecremation.com.