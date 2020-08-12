Barry D. Pryor, 63, of Millville, Del., passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 7, 1956, in Wilmington, Del., son of the late John Stewart Pryor and Eleanor (Norstrom) Pryor. He was a 1975 graduate of Sussex Central High School in Georgetown, Del.
Pryor retired from the Sussex County Department of Engineering. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, Delaware Lodge 37 A.F & A.M. in Dagsboro, Del., Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Wilmington, Del., and the Nur Shrine in New Castle, Del. Pryor was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, and loved riding his motorcycle and just simply talking to anyone who crossed his path.
In addition to his parents and his stepfather, Sven Bergstrom, Pryor wass preceded in death by his three siblings, Jay Pryor, Wayne Pryor and Junie Pryor. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Connie (Toomey) Pryor; two sons, Stewart Pryor and his wife, Megan, of Millsboro, Del., and Jesse Pryor and his companion, Lindsay Steigerwald, of Philadelphia, Pa.; his identical twin brother, Garry Pryor of Georgetown; and his mother-in-law, Louise “Weezy” Toomey of Ocean View.
A visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with funeral service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. Social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks are mandatory for all attendees. Interment will follow at Mariner’s Bethel U.M. Church Cemetery in Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Brandywine SPCA; 22918 Dupont Blvd.; Georgetown, DE 19947, or to Delaware Special Olympics; 619 South College Ave.; Newark, DE 19716. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.