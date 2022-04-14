Barnette C. “Barney” Goldberg passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, in the care of his family and Accent Care Hospice. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late William Goldberg and Frances Rosenberg Goldberg.
He was a 1960 graduate of P.S. Dupont High School and attended the Philadelphia College of Textiles & Sciences for two years. At the age of 32, he graduated from the Delaware State Police Academy as a municipal officer. After retiring as assistant chief of the South Bethany Police Department, he held the position of bailiff at the Sussex County Court of Chancery.
Goldberg was a coach for baseball, softball and football for Millsboro Middle School, as well as Sussex Central High School. He was active in Pop Warner Football and Millsboro Little League, where he was a great role model for many young athletes. He was a member of the Millsboro Jaycees and Zoar United Methodist Church, as well as a charter member of the Sussex Central Ruritans and Sussex Lodge #2 of the Fraternal Order of Police.
He was a devoted husband and father who put his family first. Zoar Church and his church family were a big part of his life. He had a dry sense of humor and possessed quick-witted responses.
In addition to his parents, Goldberg was also preceded in death by his sister, Rochelle, as well as his in-laws, Davis and Catherine Carlisle. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Mary Catherine Goldberg of Millsboro, Del., and a son, Bart Goldberg and his wife, Traci; and a grand-dog, Abby, of Millsboro, Del. He also leaves behind three nephews, Brett, David and Jack; as well as one niece, Syndi. Also surviving Goldberg are his fellow coaches, players and police officers, extended family members and friends.
The family offered special thanks to his personal care aide, Samantha.
A Celebration of Life for Goldberg will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Zoar United Methodist Church, 24463 Gravel Hill Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. for visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Zoar United Methodist Church, c/o Carisa Pepper, 24491 Gravel Hill Rd, Millsboro, DE, 19966, or Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.