Barbara Scott, 78, known to the community as “Mom Barb” or “Babs,” received her angel’s wings on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Ruth E. Hall and William Burton.
Scott retired from work for Delmarva Power & Light of Millsboro, Del., and was employed part-time at Short’s Marine. She graduated from Jason High School. She was a dedicated member of Dickerson Chapel AME Church in Millsboro, where she served as a steward, and was a member of the Finance Committee and of the Senior Choir.
She was known to feed the “Multitude” in the community. She was often referred to as “Meal on Wheels.” In her leisure time, she enjoyed word-search books and watching old-time Westerns with Aunt Rachel, and her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always available to lend a helping hand to someone in need.
Scott was preceded in death by her husband, John Scott Sr.; two sons, John Scott Jr. and Bryan Scott; her mother, Ruth E. Hall; and her father, William Burton. She leaves to cherish her memories her sisters, Brenda Justice (and Harold) of Millsboro, Del., and Cecelia Dunning (and Richard) of Dover, Del.; three daughters, Nikki Scott of Millsboro, Nona Scott-Senghor of Glen Burnie, Md., and Leslie Scott of Georgetown, Del.; an aunt, Rachel Powell of Dover; seven grandchildren, LeAnne, Nichole, Alexis, Aaron, Tori, Tiffany and Jayda; five great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jordyn, Amyre, Legacy and Asiah; two nephews, Richard and Kyle; and a niece, Tanya.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home. 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Dickerson Chapel AME Church, 28845 Dupont Blvd., Millsboro, where friends may view from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.