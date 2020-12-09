Barbara R. Godwin, 80, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born in Berlin, Md., to the late George Ross Rickards and Virginia Rickards Wimbrough.
Godwin was an active member of her community, serving as a member of many organizations in Millsboro, and also was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed her time spent on the beach and with her dear friends at the Ocean Club at the Clarion Hotel in Ocean City, Md. She spent more than 40 years regularly enjoying dinner and dancing with her husband, Buck. She developed long lasting personal friendships with many people that she met while enjoying her time at the Clarion.
In addition to her parents, Godwin was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Godwin Stevens. Godwin is survived by her husband of 56 years, Buck Godwin; a daughter, Liz Donaway and her husband, Bob; her granddaughter, Ashley; three great-grandchildren, Ashton, Avery and Addisyn; her sister, Judy Fisher, and two nieces; and her sister-in-law, Doreen Shaner and her husband, Bill.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in the Millsboro (Del.) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice; 100 Commerce Dr., Ste. 302; Newark, DE 19713, or to Grace U.M. Church; P.O. Box 566; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.