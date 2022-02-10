Barbara “Mickey” Flynn, 91, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away on Feb. 2, 2022. She was born on April 14, 1930.
A lover of games, bird-watching, good books and visitors, she was blessed to call Bethany Beach her home for the past 38 years, She was a big fan of the sun, sand, and surf. Nothing was better than “a fun-filled, sun-drenched day at the beach.” All were always welcome and made to feel at home. “If you were lucky enough to be at the beach, you were lucky enough.”
Flynn was preceded in death by her husband, James Patrick Flynn, who passed away in 2010. She is survived by her brother, Carl Meixner; and children, Craig (and Kathy), Barbara Brant (and Patrick), Mark (and Wendy), Patty Vaughan, and Mary Niedermeier (and Gary); and was “Nana” to 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, where friends and family may visit at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.