Barbara M. Basile, 78, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., took her leave on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, after a short illness. She was born on Aug. 20, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Theodore Rywelski and Antoinette (Krospic) Rywelski.
She was a hard-working, community-minded individual, volunteering as a dispatcher for both the Blooming Grove Volunteer Ambulance Corps, as well as the Mountain Lodge Park Volunteer Fire Department. She was a member of the Mountain Lodge Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the fire company band.
Basile co-owned the ALBA Taxi Co. and the Strong-Basile Funeral Home, with her husband, and had retired from work for the Town of Blooming Grove as deputy town clerk, after 22 dedicated years. She spent her leisure time while in Delaware with the Red Hat Ladies of the Red Hat Divas.
Above all, she cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. Loved by many, she will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Basile is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Frank R. Basile; her children, Frank (and Mary Ann), James (and Ellen), Matt and Dan; her grandchildren, Matthew, Austin, Kathleen and Declan; her brother, Theodore; and her many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at noon, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will take place privately in the spring, in Warwick, N.Y. People are being invited to attend the service via live-stream by visiting http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/10353261/LTWebcast. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required for everyone attending any aspect of the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Basile’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.