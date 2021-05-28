Barbara L. Spencer, 83, of Millsboro, Del. passed away on May 27, 2021, in the care of her family and Seasons Hospice. She was born in Wilmington, Del., to the late Wilber L. McVey and Helen R. Leipold McVey.
Spencer is survived by three sons, Mike Pierce (and Lori) of Port Charlotte, Fla., Lou Pierce of Newark, Del., and Jeff Pierce (and Penny) of Middletown, Del., as well as a special friend and neighbor, Rick Thielemann.
Services were to be private. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be emailed at www.watsonfh.com.