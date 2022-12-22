Barbara Joan (Relay) Jenkins, 84, formerly of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born in Orange, N.J., where she lived with her mother, Katharine “Kay” Relay and brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Relay.
She attended Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, N.J., where she enjoyed playing basketball and was an exceptional offensive player, averaging 19.3 points per game and playing varsity all four years. Shortly after graduation, she married her husband of 57 years, Frank W. Jenkins. He began his career in the U.S. Air Force, and she as an officer’s wife. They were stationed at Langley Air Force Base and lived in Hampton, Va., for many years, before moving on to Syracuse, N.Y.; Montgomery, Ala.; and Vienna, Va.
They remained in Vienna, and she had a successful career as a real estate agent for more than 30 years, specializing in relocation. Later in life, the couple split their time between Vienna and Ocean View. She loved the beach life, walking “the boards” every morning in Bethany Beach and enjoying breakfast with friends.
She moved back to Virginia full-time in 2019 due to health reasons.
Jenkins was preceded in death by her mother, Katharine; her brother, Ronald; and her husband, Frank. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (and Nick); daughter Jenny (and Ted); granddaughters, Ashley (and A.J.) and Samantha (and Peter); grandsons, Wyatt and Sawyer; and three great-granddaughters.
Her service is scheduled to be held in the Chapel at Fairfax Memorial on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. There will be a celebration to follow at Capital Ale House in Fairfax, Va. Her final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.