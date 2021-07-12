Barbara “Joan” Morin, age 90, of Frankford, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 5, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Milford, Del., on Aug. 12, 1930, daughter of the late Vernon Robert Truitt and the late Jenny Pearl (Downs) Truitt.
Morin graduated from Lord Baltimore High School, in the Class of 1948, and was married on Sept. 29, 1951, to Paul B. Morin, who passed away in 2008.
Joan and Paul Morin started Paul B. Morin Floor & Wall Covering in Bethany Beach in 1961 and expanded their operation in 1981 to Ocean View, where it is still in operation today.
The couple were members of St. George’s United Methodist Church in Clarksville, Del., where they were married and gave their hearts to the Lord. Joan Morin directed the Junior Choir for 27 years at St. George’s and loved every minute of it. She and Barbara Harper were also known for their funny skits each Christmas, “Sally & Janie.” Joan Morin, Charles Marvel, and Ruth and Herman Koenig, known as the St. George’s Quartet, traveled to different churches to bring the word of God in song for a number of years. She also sang in many nursing homes on Sunday evenings to the residents with a number of other choir members at St. George’s, ranging in age from 11 to 90 years old. She was a member of the Flying Farmers, Delmarva Chapter, Queen.
In addition to her parents, Morin was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul B. Morin, in 2008; a son-in-law, Kenneth Hudson; and a brother, Vernon “Bud” Truitt. She is survived by her two children, Paula Morin Hudson Helms and her husband, Bill, and Barry Guy Morin and his wife, Lynn; her special gentleman friend, Lorah Hickman; seven grandchildren, Sheldon Paul Hudson and his wife, Kristan, Devin Guy Morin, Leslie Morin Lockard and her husband, James, Nathan William Hudson and his fiancée, Deirdre Jensen, Brenna Elaine Baines and her husband, David, Tyler Shane Morin, and Jenny Pearl Morin and her companion, John Meiklejohn. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Zachary Christopher Snell, Jay Lockard, Brice Lockard, Elaina Jean Hudson, Maryn Lockard, Olivia Lockard, Charlotte “Charly” Lockard and Julia June Morin.
A visitation was to be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. George’s United Methodist Church, 34337 Omar Rd., Frankford, DE 19945, with a funeral service to follow and interment at the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Joan Morin’s name to St. George’s United Methodist Church Memorial Fund at the above address or a local Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.