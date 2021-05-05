Barbara “Jean” Neal, 89, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, after a short illness. She was born in Luray, Kan., daughter of the late Claude E. Hendershott and Valasta D. (Tate) Cordwell.
Later in life, Neal resided in Wilmington, Del., Kingston, N.Y., and then in Selbyville after her beloved husband, John, passed away in 1992. She was a graduate of Ulster College, where she earned a master’s degree in education, and was also a graduate of Delaware Technical Community College, where she earned her licensed practical nursing (LPN) certification.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, where she helped in the Food Pantry, and of the Friends of the Selbyville Library and the AARP Chorus.
In addition to her parents, Neal was preceded in death by her husband, John Neal; a son, Jeffrey Neal; a daughter, Melinda Yates; and a half-brother, Jimmy Cordwell. She is survived by two sons, Larry Neal and his wife, Karen, of Newark, Del., and David Neal of Ocean View, Del.; a half-sister, Mary Anne Schultz; and two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held May 3, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. A graveside service was held May 4 at Gracelawn Memorial Park in New Castle, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem U.M. Church, Community Food Pantry; P.O. Box 410; Selbyville, DE 19975.Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.