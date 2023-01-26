Barbara Jean Melson, 70, of Greenwood, Del., went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford, Del. She was born in Georgetown, Del., on June 22, 1952, daughter of the late William James Morgan and the late Dorothy H. (Timmons) Morgan.
Melson was a faithful attendee of the Denton Wayside CCCU Church in Denton, Md., for more than 40 years. She loved her church family, and she faithfully sent birthday, sympathy and anniversary cards to those from the church. She also enjoyed helping the elderly so much that she drove a CHEER bus for a few years. She was willing to serve and lived to make others happy. She was an animal lover and loved her cats.
In addition to her parents, Melson was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Dukes and Ruth Ann Melson. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ralph E. Melson; a son, Mark D. Melson and his wife, Karen, of Seaford, Del.; two daughters, Tanya McClain and her husband, Scott, of Seaford, and Rhonda Melson of Delmar, Del.; and two sisters, Betty Jane Atkins of Millsboro, Del., and Pauline White and her husband, Wayne, of Georgetown, Del. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Stacie Fowler and her husband, Ricky, of Seaford, Brianna Coddington and her husband, John, also of Seaford, Kristin McClain of Seaford, Trey Messick of Laurel, Del., Alyssa Messick of Delmar, Del., Mark D. Melson Jr. of Seaford, and Madison McClain of Seaford and Destiny Cramer of Greenwood, Del.; and three great-grandchildren, Emberly Fowler, Macie Grace Coddington and Paisley Rae Coddington.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., where friends and family may call after 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.