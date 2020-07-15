Barbara Jane Sullivan, 79, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born in Chester, Pa., to the late Harry Gleave and Kathryn Voss Gleave.
Sullivan was a retired waitress. She was lively and eccentric, loved the slots and enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her dog, Dewey, and her Chrysler convertible.
Sullivan is survived by two children, Dineen K. Sloan and her husband, Samuel, of Millsboro and Joseph Sullivan of Bishopville, Md., as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services and interment were to be private, with arrangements by Watson Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.