Barbara J. Baker, 71, of Greenwood, Del., passed away at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. She was born in Millsboro, Del., on Feb. 16, 1950, to the late George E. Loveland and Jeanette Dukes Loveland.
Baker worked in retail for most of her life. She enjoyed playing bingo, thrift-store shopping, collecting things and listening to all kind of music, and always had to have a Diet Pepsi nearby. She loved animals, especially her cat Coal. She loved her family and cherished the time spent together. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Baker was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Baker, in 2001, as well as a son, Dean, and a brother, Steve Loveland. She is survived by three children, Garrett Mitchell of Millsboro, Mary Jo Nelson (and Ricky) of Georgetown, N.Y., and Shannon Moore (and Stevie) of Millsboro, as well as a step-daughter, Kay Eskridge of Bridgeville, Del. She also had five siblings who survived her, David E. Loveland of Crisfield, Md., Mark W. Loveland of Frankford, Del., Raymond S. Loveland of Seaford, Del., Gail M. Quillen of Ocean View, Del., and Nancy L. Johnson of Crisfield, Md. She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren, Dallas Mitchell, Justine Nailor, Paul Nelson, Bradford Nelson, Linda Jo Nelson, Samantha Parker, Christian Moore, Austin Moore, Brent Webb, Paula Elston and Effie Koc, as well as 12 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Services and interment were to be private. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.