Barbara H. Jayne, 88, of South Bethany, Del., and formerly of Annapolis, Md., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in West Hampton, N.Y., on June 29, 1933, to the late Carl A. Hansen and the late Alice McFarland Hansen.
Jayne attended high school in West Hampton and graduated with a nursing degree from State University of New York at Plattsburg. She later earned her master’s degree in education from Bowie State Teacher’s College. She worked as a special educator in Anne Arundel County for many years. She chose to work with the severely profound students and was a staunch advocate to provide her students with the dignity and respect they deserved as they achieved their academic and personal goals.
Jayne loved her family and the ocean, and was the happiest when she was together with her family at the beach. She enjoyed participating in water aerobics and was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., and the Gardeners by the Sea gardening club. She was also a volunteer for the Center for the Inland Bays and at Lord Baltimore Elementary School.
Along with her parents, Jayne was preceded in death by her son Matthew Paul Jayne. She is survived by her husband, Gary L. Jayne; a brother, Carl A. Hansen; and a sister, Elizabeth Hansen; her children, Thomas (and Makia) Jayne of Annapolis, Md., David (and Karen) Jayne of South Bethany, Del., Teresa (and Phil) Brant of Severna Park, Md., and Daniel (and Lisa) Jayne of Fayetteville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Joshua (and Sarah), Matthew (and Amanda) and Andrew (and Justyna) Jayne, Sean and Timothy (and Sarah) Brant, Tyler Jayne, Samuel and Jacob Jayne; and her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sophie and Abigail Jayne, Tessa Jayne, Hayden Higgs and Greyson Jayne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Millville Cemetery in Millville, Del. The family requested that masks be worn while in the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Barbara Jayne’s name to the Center for Inland Bays, 39375 Inlet Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.