Barbara “Gail” Brenton, 82, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Frederick, Md., passed away surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home, on Aug. 12, 2020, from complications related to Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Aug. 20, 1937, in White Plains, N.Y., and was a 1955 graduate of Richmond Union High School in Richmond, Calif.
Brenton traveled and lived all over the world, as her father and beloved husband were both commanders in the United States Navy. Following her husband’s retirement, she worked with her husband in their family business, ARDON Lighting, for 17 years. Brenton enjoyed crafting, quilting and had a love of bowling.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George W. Brenton III, in 1998; her parents, John D. Moore Sr. and Margaret R. Moore; and a sister, Linda Lee Moore.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Brenton Nalley and her husband, Chuck, of Ocean View; a son, George W. Brenton IV and his wife, Robin, of York, Pa.; three sisters, Sandra Moore Rudnick and her husband, Lenny, Peggie Moore Jones and Carol Moore Filloon and her husband, Harlon; a brother, John D. Moore Jr. and his wife, Susan; and many nieces and nephews who she loved so much.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will also be held privately at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 220 Continental Dr., Ste. 407; Newark, DE 19713 (or www.seasonsfoundation.org), or to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
