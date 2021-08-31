Barbara F. (Macuk) Taylor, 78, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Hockessin, Del., passed away on Aug. 24, 2021. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 30, 1942, daughter of the late Martha (Wisniewski) Macuk and John Macuk.
She was a graduate of Wilmington High School, and worked as a legal secretary for 47 years and a judicial secretary for the Hon. Robert B. Coonin of the Family Court of Delaware. She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Hockessin and St. Ann Parish in Bethany Beach.
Taylor enjoyed her 50 years of friendship with her trivia girls, and most of all, family times with Dale and with special friends at gatherings, theater trips and wonderful dances, the travel gang and playing cards at the CHEER Center. But she most enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Taylor was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Dale, as well as her sister Sr. Mary Julita Macuk, CSSF. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Mark P. Taylor and his wife, Karen, and Deborah T. Carlisle and her husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Jeffrey Colin (and Megan), Courtney Taylor and Kenny Carlisle (Danielle); and six great-grandchildren; Brinley, Austin, Brooks and Maeve Taylor, and Kori and Sydney Carlisle. She is also survived by her brother Jerry Macuk and his wife, Marcia; her nieces and nephews and many, many cousins. “Love you, Dot.”
The family offered their love to the South Coastal Cancer Center for helping her through her journey, including Dr. Veerapalli and his team of nurses. “Their compassion was amazing. Love you all.” Thanks were also given to Seasons Hospice for keeping Taylor comfortable in her final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Live streaming of the Mass will be available by visiting www.facebook.com/stannbb. There will also be a Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, Del. Burial will be at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear, Del. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Taylor’s name to the South Coastal Cancer Center, c/o Tunnell Cancer Center, 18947 John J. Williams Hwy., Suite 101, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.