Barbara E. Ebersberger, 81, of Ocean Pines, Md., formerly of Catonsville, Md., passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Salvatore Musella and Doris (Jacobs) Musella.
Ebersberger served as a distinguished Realtor in Howard and Baltimore counties in Maryland prior to her retirement.
In addition to her parents, Ebersberger was preceded in death by her two husbands, Edward Weitzel and John Ebersberger; her brother, Ralph; and a niece, Michalan. She is survived by her three siblings, Geraldine Airey, Martin Musella and Doreen Musella; her sister-in-law, Beth Musella; seven nieces and nephews, who will miss her dearly, Timothy, Suzanne, Paul, Tressa, Anthony, Jennifer and William; and her beloved and constant Yorkie companion, Lizzie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mt. Joy Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to her favorite charity, Diakonia, Inc.; P.O. BOX 613; Ocean City, MD 21842. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.