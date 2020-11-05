Barbara C. Carl, 83, of Lewes, Del., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., daughter of the late Marion and Wilmont Clark.
She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School, in the Class of 1955. She worked at DuPont for 10 years as a professional secretary. She was a member of St. Mathews By-the-Sea U.M. Church and an active volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program through the Fenwick Island Lions Club for 12 years.
She and her late husband of 60 years, John, spent 14 wonderful years in Keen-wik on the Bay. Carl enjoyed hosting family gatherings on her back deck and loved watching the birds come and go on their canal. She loved boating with John and relaxing in her chair at the beaches of Fenwick Island.
Carl is survived by her son, John Carl, and his wife, Cathy; her daughters, Cindy Tomlinson and her husband, Jack, and Donna Kishbaugh and her husband, Alan; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Justin, Corina, Mary Beth, Darrin, Barbara, Connor and Britney; and three great-grandchildren Jared, Alexia and Milana.
The family thanked the staff of Cadbury Skilled Care for their care during her final years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to the Fenwick Island Lions Club; 37232 Lighthouse Rd., Ste. 109; West Fenwick Island, DE 19975. A celebration of life will be held this coming summer for close friends and family. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.