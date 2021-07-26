Barbara Burnap Gauger, 75, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Albany, N.Y., died on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
She was a fun-loving wife, mother and friend, and, above all, a dedicated grandmother to her grandsons. She treasured time spent with family and embraced every moment with them. She loved to dance, play cards and board games, and go to casinos. She volunteered as an EMT and for Meals on Wheels.
Gauger was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert Burnap. She is survived by her husband, Terry Gauger, as well as by her daughter, Dawn Burnap Diaz and son-in-law Armando Diaz; son, Robert Burnap Jr and daughter-in-law Beth Burnap; and five grandchildren, Joshua Burnap, Jack Burnap, Spencer Diaz, Jonathan Burnap and Parker Diaz.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021, at 11:45 a.m. at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd, Millsboro, DE. 19966, where friends may call after 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro immediately following the service. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.