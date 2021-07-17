Barbara Ann Turner, 79, of Laurel, Del., passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Lofland Park in Seaford, Del. She was born in Rush, Ky., to the late David Sammons and Margaret Gulett Sammons.
Turner retired from work for Gull Creek Nursing Home, where she had worked as an administrative supervisor. She married her husband, Daniel, on May 1, 1960, and together they were blessed with two daughters.
She enjoyed country music, line dancing and cleaning. She had a Saturday routine that would include breakfast out, yard sales, attending real estate open houses and shopping with her granddaughter Stephanie. She was known to be a whippersnapper and loved to have fun. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Turner was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Sammons, and a sister, Wanda Moore. In addition to her husband of 61 years, Daniel, she is survived by two daughters, Sabrina Cardillo (and Steven) of Seaford, Del., and Lisa King (and Brian) of Laurel, Del.; and a sister, Sharon Harris of Prestonsburg, Ky. She also leaves behind a granddaughter, Stephanie Howard (and Daniel) of Seaford, Del., as well as three great-granddaughters, Brianna Cardillo, Insley Howard and Bristol Howard. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del., In lieu of flowers, contributions in Turner’s s memory can be made to Brandywine Valley, SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.