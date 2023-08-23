Barbara Ann Schindler, 74, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. She was born on Feb. 9, 1949, in Lincoln, Maine, to the late Alton Davis and Helen Grams Davis.
Schindler graduated from Patapsco High School. She retired from work as a repair technician for the aeronautical industry. She and her husband relocated to the Millsboro area in 2008. She was a breast cancer survivor who loved traveling, bowling, watching gameshows and visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as spending time at their home in Ocean City, Md. She will be remembered for her easygoing, fun, loving, happy and positive attitude, and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Pennington, in 2021; a brother, Dave Davis, in 1995; and her precious canine companion Rudy. She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Kenneth R. Schindler Jr. of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Grant Pennington (and Edie) of Rockwall, Texas; a brother, Steve Davis (and Debbie) of Ocean City, Md.; and her canine companion Spanky. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, as well as special friends Deb Housden, Donna Rhudy and Phyllis Dannenfelser, along with extended family members and friends.
A public viewing was planned on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Schindler’s memory to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.