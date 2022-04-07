Barbara Ann Mitchell, 69, of Gumboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Tidal Health PRMC in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Milford, Del., on June 30, 1952, to the late Granville M. Collins and Martha Elliott Collins.
She retired from work for the State of Delaware, having worked as a custodian at the Stockley Center for 19 years. She enjoyed shopping, yard sales, and watching “The Young & the Restless” and “The Bold & the Beautiful.” She was an animal lover, especially of her canine friends Tippy and Scooter. She will be remembered as a loving and caring woman who was known to speak her mind and devoted to her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mitchell was also preceded in death by her brother, Granville Melvin Collins Jr. She is survived by a son, Scott Mitchell, and his fiancée, Stephanie Marvil, of Millsboro, Del.; a grandson, Brandon Mitchell of Gumboro, Del., whom she raised; two brothers, Dale Collins (and Darlene) of Gumboro, Del., and Mark Collins of Millsboro, Del. She also leaves behind a special friend, Darlene Morgan, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.