Ava Marie DelRicco, 13, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully in her sleep and gained her heavenly wings on Thursday, June 15, 2023. She was born at Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore, Md., on May 5, 2010, to George William DelRicco and Annmarie DelRicco. She was affectionately known as “Baby Ava” in the Ocean City and Ocean Pines, Md., communities.
DelRicco was involved in a serious car accident in December of 2011, from an impaired driver who plowed into the back of the car that was carrying Ava. She suffered severe injuries, particularly to her head. She was flown to Johns Hopkins, where she had immediate surgery to relieve the swelling of her brain.
The entire resort community embraced “Baby Ava” with vigils, fundraisers and prayers. Her strong, resilient personality allowed her to survive the accident, but the severe brain damage limited her quality of life. Her mother and father became her around-the-clock caregivers to provide Ava with as much love and support as possible.
Although Ava’s tragic accident quickly changed the DelRicco household, she still brought such a bright light of sunshine to anyone that was around her. She had just finished seventh grade at Georgetown Middle School through the Howard T. Ennis School. She loved music and would move her legs to the beat of the music in her roller-walker. She also was a beach girl. She loved being on the beach and spending time with her loving family.
DelRicco was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Richard Aldo and Cherie DelRicco. She is survived by her parents, George and Annmarie DelRicco; a sister, Sage; a brother, Mark, and his fiancée, Amanda, and their child, Caleb; and her maternal grandparents, Jerry and Carolyn Menagias. She is also survived by her aunt and godmother, Lisa DelRicco; aunt Dena Hollingsworth and her husband, Bubby; and two uncles, Ronald DelRicco and his wife, Diana, and Michael DelRicco; and 12 cousins, Nicole, Alyssa, Bubby, Brenden, Devin, Demi, Dillion, Ashlan, Tessa, Chase, Alexander and Enzo.
A visitation was to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. A visitation was also be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, Md., where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon on Thursday. Interment was to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Ava’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation by visiting www.epilepsy.com. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.