Audrey “Nan” Abbott Anderson, 95, of Bay View Park, Bethany Beach, Del., passed away at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, Md., on Nov. 4, 2021. Born in Southhampton, England, on Oct. 26, 1926, she traveled to the United States on the Queen Mary in 1946.
She loved being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
Anderson was preceded in death by her first husband, H.W. Abbott, and second husband, Phillip Anderson. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Burns (and Charlie) of Hilton Head, S.C., and son Geoff Abbott (and Carole) of Bethany Beach, Del.; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.