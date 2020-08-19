Audrey Marion (Mundle) Carey, 79, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Cherry Hill, N.J., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Cadia Renaissance Nursing Home near Millsboro, Del. She was born Aug. 30, 1940, in Flushing, N.Y., daughter of the late, Thomas and Marion (Cribbin) Mundle.
She was raised in Flushing, graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School and Grace Institute in New York and then moved to Cherry Hill in 1970. She was a human resource secretary for Clover Store. “Aud” and her husband, Jack, retired to Ocean View, where she was an active volunteer with St. Anne’s Church, Lord Baltimore Elementary School and her husband’s beloved First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League.
She will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, Mom-Mom, Mommy’s Mom, sister, sister-in-law, godmother, aunt and friend.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jessie Donohoe and Thomas Mundle; her loving husband of 54 years, John “Jack” P. Carey; and her eldest son, John P. Carey Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen (Carey) Merrell and her husband, Scott; two sons, Kevin Carey and his wife, Mary, and Timothy Carey; four grandchildren, John Carey, William Carey, Emily Merrell and Connor Merrell; and all of her nieces, nephews and their children.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del.
Memorial donations can be made to the John P. Carey Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Camden Catholic High School; 300 Cuthbert Rd.; Cherry Hill, NJ 08002.
