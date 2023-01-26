Audrey Diane (Stogoski) Robey, 88, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2023. She was born on Feb. 14, 1934, and grew up in Jersey City, N.J., graduating from St. Aloysius High School before attending business school and working at the Colgate-Palmolive Company.
Always one for a good time, Robey and her friends went to the 1952 Army-Navy game, where she met her husband, the late Capt. George R. “Dick” Robey Jr., USN, Ret., who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1954. They married and spent the next 24 years of submarine service moving to various ports in California, Virginia, Connecticut and Florida, before retiring from the Navy in Carlisle, Pa.
Audrey Robey embraced the Navy life, actively supporting other Navy submarine wives through various long-term deployments, keeping in contact with her “Navy family” throughout her life. She was an accomplished Navy wife, serving as president of the Wives Club, and earning accolades from the U.S. Department of Navy upon her husband’s retirement in 1978.
Robey had a keen eye for fashion, antiques and interior design, and was also an accomplished painter. Her love of travel took her crisscrossing the U.S. and various other countries, enjoying beautiful vistas and culture wherever she was. Lifelong pictures depict her love of the ocean, traveling, swimming, camping, hang-gliding, hiking, flying and, of course, shopping — when it came to an adventure, Robey was always up for it!
Family was everything to her, singly raising her young family while Dick Robey was out to sea for months at a time. Somewhere along the way, she found herself on a farm in the middle of Pennsylvania. There, she continued to raise her then-teenage children, supporting them through various sports, band, theater and school activities that six kids would dive into throughout their formative years. The farm also came with a plethora of animals, including horses, pigs, steer and chickens. It was a funny twist to the “Girl from Jersey City,” but she conquered the “Green Acres” lifestyle the same way as she did with the Navy.
Longing for the sea life again, Audrey and Dick Robey spent more than 20 years in Bethany Beach, Del., hosting their grandchildren during the summers and building floats for the various holiday parades with their neighborhood families and friends. As the unofficial “Mayor of Bethany Beach,” she would often be seen enjoying the sand, sunshine and waves with her matching beachwear, chair and sunglasses.
Robey was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Capt. George R. “Dick” Robey Jr., USN, Ret. She is survived by her brother, Edward T. “Ed” Stogoski of Red Lion, Pa.; six children, Patrick M. Robey and his wife, Jean, of Tampa Fla., Thomas E. Robey of Blountville, Tenn., a daughter-in-law, Karen Robey of Boiling Springs, Pa., Bridget R. Anderson and her husband, Pat, of Reston, Va., Mary E. Ladd of Bel Air, Md., son-in-law Peter Ladd of West Chester, Pa., Marcelle E. Robey of Carlisle, Pa.; and George R. Robey III and his wife, Rebecca, Etters, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Ashley Robey and her husband, Todd, Patricia Regan and her husband, Paul, Alexa Weissgarber and her husband, Mirko, Megan Robey, Stephen Ladd and Nadia Kaczkowski, Kelsey Ladd, Zachary Robey and his wife, Missy, Taylor Robey; and seven great-grandchildren, Ellie, Isla, Jan, Johanna, McKenzie, Naomi and Stoch.
A celebration of Robey’s life and an interment will be held at the U.S. Naval Academy on Feb. 13, 2023. A Mass will be held at St John Neumann Church, 620 N Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, Md., at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception at the Naval Academy Club on the USNA grounds. That will be followed by a committal service ceremony at the USNA Columbarium at 2 p.m., where she will be interred with her husband.