Asa Franklin Robinson III, 66, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of National Park, N.J., passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, in the home that he loved.
He was a tenderhearted and loving husband for 41 years to his devoted wife Nancy (Ostrander). His children, Asa F Robinson IV and Earl William Robinson will miss his caring and selfless spirit. Underneath his gruff exterior laid a kind and patient friend and “Pops” to his grieving grandson, Asa F Robinson V. He was preceded in death by his father, Asa Franklin Robinson Jr., and mother, Catherine (Nuneville) Robinson of Williamstown, N.J.
“Ace” was a dedicated Gloucester County Sheriff’s officer in New Jersey for 28 years. During his off hours, he devoted his time to the promotion of New Millennium Wrestling. Upon retirement, he swore off the barber, moved to Millsboro with Nancy and established Back Bay Art Glass in 2008.
Robinson was an honorary father to multiple young men he met through his sons and wrestling. He will be greatly missed by his numerous friends and family including his brother David Robinson (and Taj) and sister Patricia Schade (and Ron) of New Jersey. They will all miss his wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh.
As per his wishes, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.