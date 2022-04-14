Arvella Coriell “Buddy” Sirman, 96, peacefully left her family and friends on April 6, 2022, to go home and meet all her loved ones in heaven. She was born on April 10, 1925, in Carlton, Ore., to Charles Elmer Coriell and Edna Pearl Johnson Coriell.
Sirman grew up in Idaho, and after her school career at Moscow High School, she was working in Spokane, Wash., usually coming home on weekends by train. On one of those train rides, she met her future husband, Linwood Sirman. He was stationed at Fort Lewis in the Army. He invited her to have Thanksgiving dinner with him at the base, and they were married on Dec. 1, 1944.
Soon after they were married, the Army transferred him to another base in Alabama. There was no housing there for married couples, so he put her on a train, and she met her new in-laws at the Wilmington, Del., train station. She lived with them until his Army discharge.
Sirman was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary at Post 28, Millsboro, Del. She worked for Acme Markets in Georgetown, Del., for more than 20 years.
In addition to her parents, Sirman was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Linwood J. Sirman, and a grandson, Tyler Givans. She is survived by her three children, Gail (and Merrill) Rogers, Karen Revel and Dennis (and Savannah) Sirman. She also has five grandchildren, Julie Abbott (and Dave Valeski), Brian (and Tango) Rogers, Mark (and Andrew Lower) Revel, Tara (and Dusty) Waggoner and Kelly (and Cy) Clendaniel. Also surviving her are 12 great-grandchildren, Kailee Abbott, Gunnar Abbott, Zachary Givans, Hayden Rogers, Kenley Rogers, Austin Revel, Zachary Revel, Jacob Jones, Brooke Inman, Arianna Waggoner, Coen Clendaniel and Corban Clendaniel; as well as a great-great-granddaughter, Karsyn Long. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and her longtime friend Ernest Davis.
A funeral service was to be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or to American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.