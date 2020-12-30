Arthur M. “Max” Jones, 78, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Prince Georges County, Md., passed away on Dec. 23, 2020. He was born on Jan. 6, 1942, in Birmingham, Ala., to the late Arthur D. and Dorothy McWaters Jones.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Jones retired at the rank of sergeant from the Prince Georges County Police and later served as a security guard in the Delaware Technical and Community College Security Department.
He is survived by his wife, Sondra “Sandee” Jones; his stepdaughter, Tamie Hartman; and his loving niece, Ginger, and her family.
All arrangements are private. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.