Arthur J. “Art” Cerasani, 85, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Edgewater, Md., passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home. He was born in Rochester, N.Y., on May 18, 1937, son of the late Arthur J. Cerasani Sr. and the late Mary (Grow) Cerasani. He graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Shortly after college, he worked in Rome, N.Y., and then, in 1967, transferred to David Taylor Research Center in Annapolis, Md. He was an inventor and innovator, and took a leap of faith, opening the family business, Ski Haus Sports in Annapolis, in the early 1970s. He was proud that his family followed in the business, which has now celebrated more than 50 years serving the community.
His great sense of humor and creative spirit always kept family on their toes. He was also a talented musician playing the piano, organ, and trumpet.
In addition to his parents, Cerasani was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ligita Cerasani; and a son, Michael Melchiorre. He is survived by his children, Linda Fier and her husband, Bob, of Millersville, Md., Jeffrey Quibell and his wife, Reese, of Missouri, Andra Cerasani and partner Vince of Pasadena, Md., Lisa Cerasani and partner Tony of Ocean View, Del., and Inga Strucko and her husband, Richard, of Chester, Md.; as well as two brothers, Richard Cerasani (and Caine) of Ohio, and Allen Cerasani of New York. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Blair, Lindsay, Ricky and Sara; and great-granddaughter, Bella.
A memorial service was to be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, for Cerasani and his wife, Ligita, who passed May 4, 2021, at the chapel at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Cerasani’s name to Share Winter, a winter sports program for youth, at www.sharewinterfoundation.org, or to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at https://www.bsomusic.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.